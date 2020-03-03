Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $267,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

