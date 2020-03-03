Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

