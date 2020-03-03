Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Shares in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 25.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.94. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.56 and a 12 month high of $350.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

