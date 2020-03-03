Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.86. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

