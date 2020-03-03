Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Director Wayne Longmire Pommen Sells 3,100 Shares

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Director Wayne Longmire Pommen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.94, for a total transaction of C$33,914.00.

Shares of Hudson’s Bay stock opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.99. Hudson’s Bay Co has a fifty-two week low of C$6.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.96.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

