ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Director David Scott Tomsche Purchases 5,130 Shares

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Director David Scott Tomsche acquired 5,130 shares of ImmuCell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $25,547.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICCC stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. ImmuCell Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.13.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ImmuCell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

