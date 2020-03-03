Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases 14,534 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $28,486.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,585.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Kevin Rendino purchased 44,366 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $95,386.90.

On Thursday, December 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,287 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $9,045.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

