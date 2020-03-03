Insider Buying: AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) insider David Clarke acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.96 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of A$27,920.00 ($19,801.42).

Shares of ASX:AUB opened at A$13.80 ($9.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. AUB Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$10.15 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of A$13.71 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61.

Get AUB Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. AUB Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.