Insider Buying: Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director Purchases 12,800 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $46,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at $241,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Axcella Health Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1,168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.