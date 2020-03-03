Insider Buying: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) EVP Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

