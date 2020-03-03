Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,861,888.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$10.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.66. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

