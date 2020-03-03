Insider Buying: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HVT shares. TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

