Insider Buying: Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) insider Kenneth Dwyer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,250.00 ($12,943.26).

ASX HIL opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.98. Hills Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of A$0.49 ($0.34). The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

About Hills

Hills Limited provides health, security, surveillance and communication, and audio visual solutions. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology, nurse call, patient entertainment, and related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony solutions for the health and aged care sectors.

