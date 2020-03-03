Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,143,750.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$78,000.00.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.95. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.32.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

