Insider Buying: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) insider Jonathan A. Muhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $355.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.97, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000.

Several brokerages have commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

