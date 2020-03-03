Insider Buying: Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 105,556 shares in the company, valued at C$1,451,395.

TSE:SEA opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seabridge Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$12.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.98. The stock has a market cap of $836.55 million and a PE ratio of -66.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

