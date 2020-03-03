Insider Selling: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Sells 6,972 Shares of Stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AKBA stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 585,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 439,972 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 207,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.