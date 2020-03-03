Insider Selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

