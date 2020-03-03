Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells 1,756 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $27,850.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at $249,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,674,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 246,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 633,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

