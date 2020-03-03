Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells 119 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,799.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

