Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.61 on Friday. Interface has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

