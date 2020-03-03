Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $6.32. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 65,717 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,218 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.46% of Invivo Therapeutics worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

