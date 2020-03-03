iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,579,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.