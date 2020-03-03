iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $78,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

