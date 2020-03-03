iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.