iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 184.2% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $60.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

