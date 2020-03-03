IVERIC bio Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of ISEE opened at $5.61 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.29.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in IVERIC bio by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $29,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares in the company, valued at $462,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

