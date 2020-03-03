James Mulato Buys 600 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) insider James Mulato bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $11,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,527.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATRO stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $625.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Astronics by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Astronics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

