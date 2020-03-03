Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.38 million.

OSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

OSW stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

