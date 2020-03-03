Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Shares of BBY opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 82,523 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $15,497,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 373,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,753,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

