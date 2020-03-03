Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Immunomedics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Immunomedics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.19 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMMU. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Immunomedics stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.53. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,767,000 after purchasing an additional 220,086 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

