Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 774,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 259,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,134,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 738.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 361,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.87. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 12.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

