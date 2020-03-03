Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Insider David Barwick Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) insider David Barwick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.73 ($7.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,462.00 ($15,221.28).

Shares of JIN opened at A$10.79 ($7.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.55 million and a PE ratio of 24.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$13.42 and its 200-day moving average is A$18.90. Jumbo Interactive Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$10.10 ($7.16) and a fifty-two week high of A$27.92 ($19.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Get Jumbo Interactive alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.49%.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.