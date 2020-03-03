KBC Group NV Acquires 384,595 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4,268.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,595 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of Unum Group worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.