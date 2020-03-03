KBC Group NV Buys 43,215 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MasTec were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

