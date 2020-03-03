KBC Group NV Buys 69,556 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 425,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after acquiring an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Yandex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

