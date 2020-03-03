KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.86. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 665.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

