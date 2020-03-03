KBC Group NV Has $10.74 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,349 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $78,607,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.62.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

