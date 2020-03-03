KBC Group NV Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 151.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,746 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at about $406,681,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,602,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,273,000 after purchasing an additional 106,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

WYND stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.62. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

