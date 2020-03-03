KBC Group NV Has $12.04 Million Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 488.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,043 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Snap worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. Snap Inc has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $532,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,336,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,187,247.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,199,393 shares of company stock worth $20,871,171.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

