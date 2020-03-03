KBC Group NV Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

