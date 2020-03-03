KBC Group NV Increases Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.