KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.