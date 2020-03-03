KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after buying an additional 162,241 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,248,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5,948.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 145,920 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $230.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

