KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,074 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Duke Realty worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 24,264.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

NYSE DRE opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

