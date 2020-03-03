KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

