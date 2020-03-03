KBC Group NV Sells 115,035 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 115,035 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

