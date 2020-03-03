KBC Group NV Sells 172 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 200.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

