KBC Group NV Sells 9,729 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Loews worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,661 shares of company stock worth $2,260,534 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

