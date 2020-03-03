Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) Insider Acquires A$45,000.00 in Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) insider Stephen Rouvray acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

Shares of KPG stock opened at A$0.85 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.69 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.91.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting services to private businesses and clients, and families in Australia. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, business succession and valuation, cash flow and document management, insurance, corporate and M&A advisory, philanthropy, property management, strategic planning, wealth protection structuring, tax and accounting compliance, financing, marketing advisory, and specialist and strategic tax consulting services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.